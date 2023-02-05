Kate, Princess of Wales ‘makes major change to team at Kensington Palace to shake things up’

Kate, Princess of Wales has reportedly made a major change behind-the-scenes at Kensington Palace.

According to The Sunday Times, Kate has appointed PR executive Alison Corfield as her new private secretary.

Ms Corfield, who previously worked alongside Jamie Oliver, is said to be a ‘straight-talking’ “ball-breaker”.

And a palace source reckons the 51-year-old will “shake things up a bit” in her new royal role.

Ms Corfield replaces Hannah Cockburn-Logie as Kate’s most senior aide and is expected to join the Kensington Palace team later this month.

Ms Cockburn-Logie, a former diplomat and Foreign Office official, moved on from the post last autumn after two and a half years.

Tipped to ‘make things happen’, the appointment of former Virgin Atlantic air stewardess and mother-of-three Ms Corfield marks a change from royal aides being recruited from the civil service.

‘She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace’

A source told The Sunday Times: “Alison is an unusual fit. She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace, but there is a move to recruit more modernisers and people with private sector experience, not just civil servants. She will run rings around the courtiers and shake things up a bit.”

Ms Corfield spent five years between 2015 and 2020 as head of Jamie Oliver’s child obesity and free school meals campaigns.

And since then she has reportedly been involved with MP Stella Creasy on her campaign to recruit more mothers as Labour parliamentary candidates.

Additionally, she has worked with chef Clodagh McKenna.

Furthermore, another royal insider was reported as saying: “She will be a massive breath of fresh air at Kensington Palace. She is loud, tons of fun and full of energy and enthusiasm.”

Additionally, an unnamed former colleague claimed Ms Corfield will produce results.

She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the palace.

“She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker, very passionate, dynamic and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the palace,” they said to the broadsheet.

Meanwhile, Ms Corfield’s appointment comes as Kate rolls out her Shaping Us campaign.

ED! has approached a representative for the Princess of Wales for comment.

