Princess Kate and Prince William showed a ‘change’ in their relationship during the recent Easter service, according to a body language expert.

The pair joined the rest of the royal family at St George’s Chapel for their traditional Easter service on Sunday. After seeing how comfortable the Prince and Princess of Wales were with each other at the service, body language expert Darren Stanton claims that the couple have recently grown into their royal roles with ‘confidence and ease’.

Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Easter Sunday service with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate’s behaviour showed ‘change’ in her relationship with William

The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of the Queen.

The pair were joined by all three of their children, including their youngest Prince Louis who was seen holding his mother’s hand as he walked into the chapel. This was also Louis’ first time at the service as he was deemed too young to attend last year.

They have clearly grown and developed into their roles of Prince and Princess of Wales with confidence and ease.

Admiring the couple’s appearance at the church service, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed that Kate’s behaviour has shown a change in her relationship with William. He revealed that recently Kate has often lead public events while her husband William stayed behind.

Darren said: "Following the service, Kate was the first person to emerge from the church. In recent years, Kate is often the person who leads at public events while William is happy to stay behind and let his wife do her own thing."

The Princess of Wales’ behaviour at the Easter service showed that she is secure in her relationship with William (Credit: Splash News)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘secure’ in their relationship

The expert went on to suggest that the pair have become ‘extremely secure’ in their relationship. They no longer have to wait for each other at public events. He added: “They no longer have to wait for each other. Which is something they may have done in the early stages of their relationship. This shows that they are extremely secure within their relationship and positions as senior members of the royal family.”

William and Kate have appeared to have grown into their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales with ease. And Darren claimed that this may be because there is ‘no sign of anxiety’ between the pair. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales have become quite comfortable in their relationship.

Darren stated: “There’s no sign of anxiety or nerves between the two. They have clearly grown and developed into their roles of Prince and Princess of Wales with confidence and ease.”

