Kate Middleton won’t be “walked over” by Meghan Markle and will fight back, claims Jenny Eclair.

The world has been watching the ‘rift’ between Prince Harry and Meghan and the monarchy intently over the past few months.

The couple are now enjoying their new life in California after choosing to step back from the royal family.

In the weeks following the pair’s tell-all chat with Oprah, comedian Jenny says Kate’s public persona has been transformed.

Kate has upped her public appearances recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton ‘won’t be walked over’ by Meghan Markle, says Jenny Eclair

Speaking about Kate and Meghan’s ‘rift’, the actress wrote in her The Independent column: “Kate, it seems, isn’t going to allow herself William or her children to get walked over.”

“She is fighting back,” added Jenny.

During her Oprah chat, Meghan made claims about the royals including one allegation that Kate made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry.

Meanwhile, Kate and William have been carrying out a number of royal duties in the public eye recently.

They also launched a YouTube channel in a bid to give fans more of an insight into their romance and daily lives.

It’s the first time royal followers have been able to get a glimpse of the pair behind the scenes.

Meghan Markle shocked the world with her Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We’re now on YouTube,” said the pair alongside a video of themselves carrying out some royal duties and planning behind the scenes.

One clip even saw Kate telling Will off for being too posh!

Meanwhile, Kate also launched a new book to widespread acclaim.

Kate and William launched a YouTube channel (Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge YouTube Channel)

Hold Still, a heartfelt account of people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic in single snapshots, shot to the top of the charts.

She also revealed that proceeds will go to charity Mind and The National Portrait Gallery.

In comparison, Meghan and Harry have mostly stayed out of the spotlight since their chat with Oprah.

