Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon dress was a hit with royal fans as she attended the tennis tournament today (Tuesday, July 5).

Duchess Kate was joined by her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, at Wimbledon today.

Royal fans were loving Kate’s appearance (Credit: Shuttershock)

Kate Middleton’s dress at Wimbledon

Today saw Kate and Prince William attend the men’s Quarter-Finals at Wimbledon 2022.

And, as always, Kate caught the eye thanks to a stunning new dress.

The 40-year-old wowed royal fans with a new, blue polka dot Alexandra Rich dress.

It is reportedly one of the Duchess’ favourites.

In addition, Kate completed the outfit with pearl earrings, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and slingback stiletto heels. She was carrying a white handbag too.

Meanwhile, Prince William wore a pale grey suit, blue shirt, and dark tie.

Kate is a fan of polka dots (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s dress at Wimbledon

Plenty of royal fans took to social media to gush over her and her dress.

“Stunning lady #DuchessofCambridge,” one fan tweeted.

“She looks great,” another said.

Additionally, a third wrote: “Lighting up the Royal Box!”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “#DuchessofCambridge staying iconic.”

Kate’s snaps of Camilla

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon today comes just hours after Camilla shared pictures Kate had taken of her for Country Life magazine.

Camilla personally asked Kate to take the pictures of her for the magazine.

Meanwhile, the pictures are going to be in Country Life magazine to mark the publication’s 125th anniversary.

The picture to feature on the cover shows Camilla sitting in the garden of her home in Wiltshire.

The Duchess of Cornwall is wearing a white floral dress and blue cardigan.

The magazine editor then said that he was “thrilled” to have Camilla pictured so “magnificently”.

He also joked that Kate is going to get commissioned again off the back of the pictures.

