Kate Middleton was once left “mortified” by her dad at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the event this year, and once again she was joined by her parents, Michael and Carole.

However, it’s likely she was hoping her dad didn’t repeat the same mistake he once made.

Speaking to the BBC in 2017, Kate revealed that her father once called a sporting legend by the wrong name.

Kate and her family had just watched American tennis player Pete Sampras play when the awkward moment happened.

Kate Middleton recalls awkward Wimbledon moment

As they were walking away from their seats they walked past former British number one Tim Henman.

Her dad, Michael, then tried to play things “cool” and greeted Tim… only to accidentally call him “Pete” instead.

My dad said very coolly: ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified!

Kate told the BBC: “My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play.

“My dad said very coolly: ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified!”

Meanwhile, this year, Kate was spotted sending her parents a sweet gesture as they arrived at Wimbledon.

When the pair arrived, Kate spotted them and immediately blew them both a kiss.

Fans rushed to gush over the sweet moment on Twitter, with one saying: “So sweet!”

Meanwhile, the Duke Cambridge joined as the family watched the five-set quarter-finals match between Brit star Cameron Norrie and David Goffin.

When Norrie had a slip-up, Prince William was caught letting his disappointment get the better of him.

Consequently, a barrage of clips shared on social media by viewers seemed to show William dropping the F-bomb.

“Oh no, no, not…F…” mouthed the royal as the TV camera panned away before he finished the sentence.

