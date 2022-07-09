Devoted mum Kate Middleton missed Wimbledon semi-final for this extra-special reason

Kate Middleton missed the Wimbledon semi-final yesterday (July 8) for an extra-special reason, it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a firm tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

She was in the Royal Box earlier this week, but was mysteriously missing for Brit Cameron Norrie’s match against Novak Djokovic.

And it appears there was a very sweet reason why the doting mother of three couldn’t attend.

Kate Middleton was spotted at Wimbledon with Prince William earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton skips Wimbledon semi-final for George and Charlotte

It’s been claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t go to the Wimbledon semi-final because she had more pressing matters to attend to.

Yesterday was eldest kids George and Charlotte‘s last day at school.

And it seems proud mum Kate opted to be there for the two of them over the Wimbledon Royal Box.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend St Thomas’s Battersea and it’s claimed that yesterday was the last day of term before the summer break.

However, it’s been reported that the Cambridge family are uprooting and moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen this summer.

So it’s thought that Kate had perhaps wanted to be present for her children’s final day at the school they’ve attended since they were four.

William and Kate are said to be moving their three children over the summer (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family on the move?

It’s been widely reported that Prince William, Kate, George, Charlotte and mischievous Louis are moving to Windsor this summer.

And that the three children will all be enrolled in new schools.

It’s thought William’s desire to be close to his grandmother has prompted the apparent decision.

‘I wasn’t able to turn up’

It’s not the first time Kate has missed a match at the tournament due to the kids.

I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn’t able to turn up.

Back in 2013, when Andy Murray was in the final, Kate was advised against heading to the Royal Box to cheer him on.

She later told host Sue Barker: “I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn’t able to turn up.”

Kate has confirmed she will attend the ladies’ singles final today (Credit: Splash News)

Kate will attend Wimbledon today

Fear not though, Wimbledon fans.

Kate has confirmed that she will be in attendance today (July 9).

She will watch the ladies’ final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur later on today.

Meanwhile, William will join her to watch the men’s final on Sunday, which will see Nick Kyrgios go up against Djokovic.

