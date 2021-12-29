Kate Middleton may take a low-key approach when it comes to celebrating her upcoming 40th birthday, a royal expert has predicted.

The Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the milestone birthday on January 9 next year.

Ahead of the special day, royal expert Duncan Larcombe has predicted exactly how the royal may mark the occasion.

Kate Middleton may opt for a low-key birthday this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton to turn 40

Duncan told OK!: “It’s just not Kate’s style to want to throw a lavish party for friends and family. I can’t see her going on any VIP trips to posh West End restaurants either.

“I think we can expect Kate to be deliberately modest, with no fuss and the emphasis firmly on her family.”

And he believes the Duchess won’t take the same approach as Meghan Markle.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘special Christmas Day with kids as gifts revealed’

The Duchess of Sussex previously celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this year.

At the time, Meghan marked the day with a comedy video alongside actress Melissa McCarthy.

In the sketch, the mum-of-two said she wanted to celebrate her 40th birthday by helping other woman.

Meghan shared a video to mark her 40th birthday (Credit: Archewell/YouTube)

She also pledged to organise for 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help women find employment.

However, Duncan says that Kate may avoid making any similar announcements.

“I’d be very surprised if she does announce anything,” he continued.

We can expect Kate to be deliberately modest

“She’s unlikely to because, firstly, it’s just not her way and secondly because of the obvious comparisons with Meghan and this awful continuation of one-upmanship that the palace is so keen to avoid.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Kate and husband Prince William celebrated Christmas with their three children.

Kate celebrates her 40th birthday on January 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christmas with the Cambridges

A royal insider recently spoke to US Weekly about what the Cambridges got up to over the festive period.

“While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the source said.

Read more: The Queen ‘struggled on Christmas Day without Prince Philip’

According to the insider, Prince George apparently received a camping kit.

In addition, Princess Charlotte received a children’s video camera, whilst Louis was gifted a climbing frame.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.