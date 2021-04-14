Kate Middleton is willing to “act as peacemaker” when Prince William meets his brother Prince Harry for the first time on the morning of their grandfather’s funeral.

Harry is back in the country for the first time since his explosive Oprah Winfrey interview and isolating at his old home, Frogmore Cottage.

On Saturday (April 17), Prince Philip will be laid to rest – and the brothers will be reunited for the first time ahead of the funeral that morning.

It’s also been claimed the brothers have spoken to each other on the phone since Harry’s arrival back in the UK.

It’s thought Kate has offered to ‘act as peacemaker’ for William and Harry (Credit: Splash News)

Kate to ‘act as peacemaker’ for William and Harry

William and Harry will come face to face for the first time in a year this coming weekend.

With tensions doubtless running high, it’s said the Duchess of Cambridge is willing to “act as peacemaker” for the brothers.

It’s hoped she will help them put on a “unified” front for the sake of the Queen at the funeral, which is being held at Windsor Castle.

It’s said the brothers have vowed to put aside their long-standing rift to honour the memory of their grandfather.

Following the explosive Oprah interview, it’s thought Kate has been pushing William and Harry to make up.

William has spoken to Harry on the phone since his arrival in the UK, it’s been reported (Credit: Splash News)

What will happen at the funeral on Saturday?

It was previously reported that the brothers will stand “shoulder to shoulder” at Prince Philip’s funeral.

They’ll walk behind his coffin in scenes reminiscent of the funeral of their mother Princess Diana.

A source close to the royal family told the Telegraph there will be “no exceptions” and the royals will present themselves as a “family unified”.

They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once. The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified.

“They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honouring their grandfather’s memory and supporting their grandmother,” the source said.

“I would be extremely surprised if that wasn’t front and centre of both their minds.”

Prince Harry is isolating at Frogmore Cottage, while Meghan Markle has stayed at home (Credit: Splash News)

Brothers ‘keen’ to spend time together ‘as a family’

The source added that the brothers would be “keen” to spend time together as a family after so long on different continents.

“They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once. The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified,” they added.

