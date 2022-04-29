Kate Middleton was reportedly “in tears” over a secret about her wedding dress that was spilled ahead of her nuptials to Prince William back in 2011.

Today marks the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s 11th wedding anniversary.

A royal expert has claimed that the revealing of who would be designing Kate‘s wedding dress was what caused her to cry before her big day.

Kate wore a dress designed by Sarah Burton on her wedding day (Credit: The Royal Family / YouTube)

Kate Middleton wedding

A royal expert claimed that Kate was apparently “in tears” prior to her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Following the announcement of their wedding, the press and the public were desperate to find out as many wedding details as they could before the big day.

Some secrets leaked out, including one that reportedly brought the Duchess of Cambridge to tears.

Like most bridges, Kate wanted to keep the designer and style of her dress a secret until she walked down the aisle.

However, the press had other ideas and managed to find out that Sarah Burton had designed Kate’s dress.

William and Kate have been married 11 years now (Credit: The Royal Family / YouTube)

Kate wedding dress

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, and author of The Making of a Royal Romance, revealed that the secret of her dress made Kate cry.

Speaking on Vanity Fair’s royal podcast, Dynasty, Katie said: “The secrecy surrounding it [the dress]… I remember trying so hard to find out who the designer was — every journalist on the planet was.

“And I think hats off to The Sunday Times who revealed it was Sarah Burton for McQueen ahead of the big day, which apparently had Kate in tears behind the scenes, which perhaps hints at some of the stress that she went through in the run-up to the royal wedding.”

She then continued, saying: “And on the day itself, it didn’t really matter, she stepped out of the car and she looked absolutely beautiful.”

A statement released by Buckingham Palace at the time revealed that Kate had worked closely with Burton on the design.

Kate recycled an outfit the other day (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Duchess of Cambridge news

On the topic of dresses, Kate recently recycled an outfit with a special meaning on Monday (April 25).

Kate and Prince William were at Westminster Abbey to commemorate Anzac Day on Monday.

However, it wasn’t just their presence at the church that grabbed attention – it was what Kate was wearing!

The 40-year-old was wearing a white, Alexander McQueen coat dress and matching headband to the engagement.

Royal fans, however, will know that this isn’t the first time Kate has worn the outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the outfit in 2015 at Princess Charlotte‘s christening. She also wore it again in 2017 during a trip to Belgium.

