Kate Middleton ‘surprised by unexpected birthday gifts from Meghan and Harry’

Kate Middleton was reportedly surprised after receiving some unexpected birthday gifts from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 39th birthday on January 9 but had to spend the day in lockdown.

Despite Meghan and Harry living in America, reports claim they wanted to shower Kate with presents.

Kate reportedly surprised after receiving some unexpected birthday gifts from Meghan and Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan and Harry get Kate Middleton for her birthday?

According to US publication US Weekly, Meghan and Harry sent Kate a “thoughtful” card and multiple presents.

A source said: “It was a nice surprise. Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple.”

Meanwhile, Kate also received gifts from husband Prince William including diamond and sapphire earrings.

Harry and Meghan apparently sent Kate a “thoughtful” card and gifts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate reportedly spent the day at her country home Anmer Hall.

She received surprises from William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In addition, the insider added: “They baked a huge caramel and vanilla cake with 39 candles.

“She was gifted a bouquet from the kids and diamond and sapphire earrings from William, which she loves.”

It comes after a royal expert claimed Meghan and Harry and the Cambridges exchanged gifts over Christmas.

William and Kate reconnected with Meghan and Harry over Christmas, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sussexes and Cambridges reconnect on video call

Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl said Harry and William “reconnected” on video call during the festive period amid their alleged rift.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie explained the two families exchanged presents over video call.

She said: “It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually.

“Things are a lot better between William and Harry. The relationship is much better than it was.”

In conclusion, she said: “For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly.

“They were very much in touch over the holidays.”

