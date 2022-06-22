Kate Middleton fans spotted the same thing about her style today as she stepped out wearing a white power suit.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning wearing a Alexander McQueen blazer and white trousers on Wednesday.

She and Prince William were visiting ELEVATE at Brixton House in London.

Kate Middleton fans loved the white power suit she wore for their visit (Credit: Photo by Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton style

The organisation represents young creative talent from the British Caribbean community.

Kate and William also went to unveil a new monument at Waterloo Station.

Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.

The statue is a tribute to the Windrush generation.

The Windrush generation is made up of people who moved from the Caribbean to the UK between 1948 and the early 1970s.

They helped rebuild Britain amid severe labour shortages caused by WW2.

Fans compared Kate to Meghan

On Wednesday, many fans noticed Kate’s look was similar to Meghan Markle‘s white suit look which she wore during the Invictus Games in April this year.

One wrote: “I see Kate is copying Meghan.”

Another pointed out they were in similar outfits, asking fellow Twitter users: “Who wore it best? #Katemiddleton or #Meghanmarkle.”

A third said: “Well if Kate’s going to copy someone at least she’s copying from the best. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.”

Meghan donned a stunning white suit for the Invictus Games back in April.

Meanwhile, Kate teamed her outfit with a white Mulberry handbag.

Her statement earrings and sleek straightened hair completed the sharp look.

Kate has worn the suit in the past, while Meghan has chosen similar outfits.

The classic trouser-suit is a popular choice for both.

Meghan Markle at the opening of the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands in April (Credit: Cover Images) Many fans took to social media to applaud Kate’s choice of outfit.

One said: “The Duchess of Cambridge is looking effortlessly chic and gorgeous in a white pant suit today, as she met young people in Brixton.”

A second agreed: “Katen is totally gorgeous today in the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “Kate today on ‘how to be perfect in a white suit!!!'”

