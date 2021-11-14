Kate Middleton looked incredible as she attended the Festival Of Remembrance ceremony on Saturday evening (November 13).

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William at the annual event.

However, it was 39-year-old Kate that really caught the attention of royal fans.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Festival of Remembrance (Credit: BBC)

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans

The event is a yearly tribute to remember fallen soldiers.

Kate and William were among some of the Royal family attending on the night.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the pair at the event.

Read more: Prince Charles emotional at Remembrance Sunday service as Kate Middleton replaces Queen on balcony



Also in attendance was Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

However, just like today’s Remembrance Sunday service, the Queen was missing.

Following the ceremony, royals fans took to social media to gush over Kate.

The couple were joined by members of the Royal family (Credit: BBC)

What did royal fans say?

Many praised her “sophisticated” look on the night, where she wore a Eponine London dress.

She teamed the outfit with a black bag and stiletto shoes.

Praising the royal, one fan wrote: “Pure class and beauty, with a good heart.”

So effortlessly sophisticated!

A second shared: “If you looked up ‘class’ in the dictionary there’d be a picture of Kate Middleton there. #FestivalOfRemembrance.”

Another agreed: “Oh 100% Catherine is a wonderful asset to our Queen & Country.”

In addition, a fourth gushed: “So effortlessly sophisticated.”

Pure class and beauty, with a good heart ❤ — Gillybean (@Tigergilly) November 14, 2021

So effortlessly sophisticated. — Conrad Kurtz (@kurtz_conrad) November 13, 2021

A fifth simply stated: “Elegant and respectful.”

Meanwhile, Kate also attended today’s Remembrance Sunday service.

The mum-of-three took centre stage on the balcony, a place usually stood by the Queen.

Read more: Queen forced to miss Remembrance Sunday service

The 95-year-old monarch missed the service due a sprained back.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace confirmed: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.