Kate Middleton wears pink dress as she meets Mila
Royals

Kate Middleton stuns in pink dress as she keeps promise to little girl

Mila featured in the Duchess' Hold Still photography project last year

By Rebecca Carter

Kate Middleton stunned in a pink dress as she kept her promise to a little girl.

During autumn 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge had a phone call with five-year-old Mila – who featured in Kate’s Hold Still photography project.

Mila’s image, titled Shielding Mila, showed her kissing a window as her dad stood outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mila was undergoing chemotherapy and her dad had to continue working therefore he kept away to protect her. The little girl also stayed away from her older sister Jodi.

Kate Middleton wears pink dress to keep promise to Mila
Kate kept her promise and wore a pink dress (Credit: YouTube)

What pink dress did Kate Middleton wear?

On Thursday (May 28), Kate wore a stunning pink ME+EM gown as she met Mila and her family at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Read more: Kate Middleton makes sweet promise to young cancer patient in YouTube video

During their call last year, the Duchess had promised to wear a pink dress for Mila after the little girl said that was her favourite colour and asked Kate if she has a “costume”.

Sweetly, Mila also wore a pink dress as she met the Duchess yesterday.

Kate Middleton wears pink dress to keep promise to Mila
The Duchess met Mila and her family on Thursday (Credit: YouTube)

As Kate entered the room, she said: “Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it’s so nice to meet you in person.

“I love your dress, can you do a little twirl – and your shoes.”

I love your dress, can you do a little twirl.

The little girl then spun around as Kate said: “Wowzas.”

Kate then spoke with Mila, her father and mother, Scott and Lynda Sneddon, and her big sister Jodi.

Royal fans gushed over the Duchess and Mila’s meeting, with many praising Kate.

What did royal fans say?

One person said: “She kept her promise and wore pink. My heart.”

Another wrote: “I’m in tears. This was an absolutely beautiful story and thank you Duchess Kate for making this angel’s day.”

One added: “Now I’m crying, this is beautiful.”

Another gushed: “Oh my gosh. The tears are flowing.”

Meanwhile, it comes after the Duchess’ phone call with Mila was shared earlier this month.

Kate Middleton wears pink dress as she talks with Mila
Royal fans were in tears over the meeting (Credit: YouTube)

What happened during the call?

During the call, which took place last year, Mila said: “Good morning your royal highness.”

Kate replied: “Good morning. Goodness me, you’re so polite Mila.”

Mila later asked, “Do you have a costume?” to which Kate said, “I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?”

Read more: Kate Middleton in Scotland: Observers spot subtle sign Kate is missing her children

As Mila revealed her favourite colour was pink, Kate added: “OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?”

Mila excitedly replied: “Yay!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point on ITV: Distracted viewers all saying the same thing about contestant Shirley's appearance
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant Shirley’s appearance
prince William and Kate: Couple joke about flirtatious OAP
Prince William and Kate: Duchess responds to claims her husband ‘flirted’ with care home resident
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What's happening on Friday, May 28 2021
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, May 28 2021
A pub was forced to apologise after it closed to serve Prince William and Kate
Prince William in Scotland: Visit to pub angers punters as it closes for duke
Prince Philip will
Prince Philip will: Duke ‘leaves three key staff money and Harry to get windfall’
Amanda holden instagram: Star writhes naked on £50 notes
Amanda Holden delights Instagram fans as she writhes naked on a bed of £50 notes