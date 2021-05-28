Kate Middleton stunned in a pink dress as she kept her promise to a little girl.

During autumn 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge had a phone call with five-year-old Mila – who featured in Kate’s Hold Still photography project.

Mila’s image, titled Shielding Mila, showed her kissing a window as her dad stood outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mila was undergoing chemotherapy and her dad had to continue working therefore he kept away to protect her. The little girl also stayed away from her older sister Jodi.

Kate kept her promise and wore a pink dress (Credit: YouTube)

What pink dress did Kate Middleton wear?

On Thursday (May 28), Kate wore a stunning pink ME+EM gown as she met Mila and her family at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

During their call last year, the Duchess had promised to wear a pink dress for Mila after the little girl said that was her favourite colour and asked Kate if she has a “costume”.

Sweetly, Mila also wore a pink dress as she met the Duchess yesterday.

The Duchess met Mila and her family on Thursday (Credit: YouTube)

As Kate entered the room, she said: “Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it’s so nice to meet you in person.

“I love your dress, can you do a little twirl – and your shoes.”

The little girl then spun around as Kate said: “Wowzas.”

Kate then spoke with Mila, her father and mother, Scott and Lynda Sneddon, and her big sister Jodi.

Royal fans gushed over the Duchess and Mila’s meeting, with many praising Kate.

What did royal fans say?

One person said: “She kept her promise and wore pink. My heart.”

Another wrote: “I’m in tears. This was an absolutely beautiful story and thank you Duchess Kate for making this angel’s day.”

One added: “Now I’m crying, this is beautiful.”

Another gushed: “Oh my gosh. The tears are flowing.”

Meanwhile, it comes after the Duchess’ phone call with Mila was shared earlier this month.

Royal fans were in tears over the meeting (Credit: YouTube)

What happened during the call?

During the call, which took place last year, Mila said: “Good morning your royal highness.”

Kate replied: “Good morning. Goodness me, you’re so polite Mila.”

Mila later asked, “Do you have a costume?” to which Kate said, “I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?”

As Mila revealed her favourite colour was pink, Kate added: “OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?”

Mila excitedly replied: “Yay!”

