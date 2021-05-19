Kate Middleton looked absolutely stunning as she made an official royal visit to the V&A on Wednesday (May 19).

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, visited London’s Victoria & Albert Museum to mark its official reopening post-lockdown.

And royal fans commented that her appearance came as a “breath of fresh air”.

Kate Middleton appeared fascinated by the art on display (Credit: YouTube)

What did the duchess wear to the reopening?

For the special occasion, Kate wore a striking red houndstooth, pleated maxi dress by Alessandra Rich.

She paired the dress with buckle heeled shoes and a black face mask and accessorised her outfit with Asprey Woodland Charms on a gold chain.

Finishing the overall look off with a black clutch, Kate looked effortlessly chic.

Why was Kate Middleton at the V&A?

The duchess toured the museum’s Raphael Court, which has just reopened after a nine-month-long refurbishment.

She then visited a new 2021 exhibition – Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser.

Kate toured a restored display and a new exhibition (Credit: YouTube)

Boasting over 300 objects, the exhibition explores how Alice in Wonderland has been interpreted by film, fashion, television and photography through the years.

Kate said she was delighted to return to the museum, as she had been unable to tour last year due to the pandemic.

What did the duchess say?

The duchess said: “I am very glad to be here today as we have had to cancel three previous visits because of COVID, so it’s nice to be here.”

She added: “Yes I think people have been craving beauty and inspiration. It’s going to be a good time to visit museums and galleries as they are not full of tourists coming in.”

Kate Bailey, senior curator at the V&A, said Kate Middleton appeared to delight in the tour.

She said: “She was so engaged and interested.

“She clearly has a great knowledge of art history and I think it’s just so appropriate that she was here, among the first members of the public to come in, as our royal patron.

“As we were leaving she said how important it was to be here in the now and reflected on how the exhibition was multi-sensory, which is probably what people need now after months of lockdown.”

What did royal fans say about the V&A visit by Kate?

Meanwhile, royal fans were commenting on how well and indeed genuinely interested Kate looked.

One Royal Family Channel viewer commented: “Terrific and so relaxed and interested in everything. Wonderful to see Catherine so relaxed and relatable.”

While another viewer enthused: “Breath of fresh air The Duchess of Cambridge is. Positivity and royalness surrounding her highness and follows her wherever she goes.”

And yet another praised: “Sometimes I forget that she was an art history major in college. That genuine fascination in her eyes and willingness to learn is amazing. Love her.”

One user even raved: “What a beauty! She’s such a wonderful role model for so many little girls! God bless the future Queen!”

