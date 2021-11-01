Kate Middleton sparks revival of the skinny jeans trend at COP26?

Kate Middleton did her best to get skinny jeans back on trend when she visited Glasgow today (November 1).

Prince William and Kate visited Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun to meet with a group of Scouts.

The royals are in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference.

While skinny jeans are on the out in fashion, Kate defied trends and opted to slip into a pair for the day.

Kate Middleton bucked fashion trends and wore skinny jeans (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Middleton defies fashion trends

She dressed down in black jeans, a black polo neck and a khaki green gilet.

Kate also wore a pair of £250 See by Chloe boots and a Scouts woggle to meet Cub and Beaver Scouts.

The royal appeared to be in good spirits and was spotted smiling and laughing with the group.

Kate and William joined the group to go wildflower bombing. It’s done by throwing soil packed with seeds onto a grassy bank to rewild it.

The Scouts are a group especially close to Kate’s heart.

She was named joint president of the Scouts last year.

Kate is sharing the position – her first presidency of an organisation – with the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Kate Middleton was joined by Prince William to visit a group of Scouts (Credit: Splashnews)

GMB viewers angry over Kate weight comment

Meanwhile, GMB star Richard Madeley recently came under fire for a remark regarding Kate’s weight.

After footage was shown of William and Kate at the Earthshot Prize awards, Richard said: “She’s so slim isn’t she, Kate. Tiny, tiny waist.”

Viewers weren’t happy with Richard’s remark and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

“No one has the right to comment on anyone else’s body,” said one angry viewer.

Kate and William were in good spirits during the trip (Credit: Splashnews)

Another commented: “I cannot believe you employ Richard Madeley whose only comment about Earthshot was about the size of The Duchess of Cambridge’s Waist.”

“It’s completely inappropriate and irrelevant to the topic that was being discussed,” said a third.

While a fourth added: “GMB show a video round-up of last night’s Earthshot Prize featuring lots of innovative ideas for saving the planet.

“Richard Madeley’s only response? ‘Hasn’t she [Duchess of Cambridge] got a skinny waist?'”

