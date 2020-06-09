Kate Middleton sparks a backlash as her video is branded a 'PR stunt'

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has sparked a backlash after featuring in a video for the charity Action on Addiction, with some branding it a "PR stunt".

In a clip shared on social media, the royal, 38, is taken on a virtual tour of Cloud's House, the charity's base in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

What happens in the Action on Addiction video?

In the video, Kate beams as she congratulates the staff at Action on Addiction for their important work.

Some branded Kate Middleton's latest Royal Family video a "PR stunt" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also appears at ease as she chats with the daughter of one of the charity's clients.

Kate says in the video: "Well done to all of you who are continuing to provide the most life-saving, crucial support to all those who you look after. And particularly now, at such a difficult time. So, huge congratulations to all of you."

Elsewhere in the clip, Kate gasps "Oh my goodness" and seems moved as the person carrying the camera shows here all the staff waving outside Clouds House.

The Duchess of Cambridge goes on a virtual tour!



A link to the video was posted on Twitter, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account wrote: "The Duchess of Cambridge goes on a virtual tour!

Very caring indeed.

"Having met the amazing staff of @ActionAddiction, the Duchess spoke with current clients and those accessing the online Clouds aftercare service to see how they have been doing throughout the lockdown period."

Some called it a "PR stunt"

However, it sparked something of a backlash, with some branding the clip a "PR stunt" while claiming the Duchess has not visited the charity in years.

"That's embarrassing," said one. "A whole eight years since she visited them but she needs them now for PR. No wonder her patronages are closing from lack of funds."

"The last visit was eight years ago," said another. "Very caring indeed."

"She last visited them in 2012," said a third, calling Kate "duchess-do-little".

The video does say that Kate was last at Clouds House eight years ago.

But she has actually visited the charity - or related organisations - numerous times in recent years.

'Our lovely duchess'

Before Christmas, she took former Bake Off favourite Mary Berry to The Brink, a dry bar in Liverpool that was set up by Action on Addiction.

And in 2018, she opened a new treatment centre for the charity in Essex, that was aimed at addiction recovery, Hello! magazine reported at the time.

Kate has been a patron of Action on Addiction since 2012.

Others loved the video, as one commented on Twitter: What you see is who she is. Kate is the real deal.

Another put, alongside three heart-eyes emojis: "Our lovely duchess."

Someone else said: "Ahhh this is amazing."

