Kate Middleton ‘snubbed by Meghan Markle when she offered help’

Meghan Markle reportedly snubbed Kate Middleton when she reached out to offer help following an ITV documentary.

In 2019, Meghan and husband Prince Harry took part in ITV’s doc Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

During the show, the former actress admitted she was “not okay” when discussing the struggles in the spotlight.

Did Kate Middleton reach out to Meghan Markle?

Following Meghan’s comments, royal expert Rebecca English has claimed the Duchess of Cambridge tried to reach out.

She told The Sun: “I have been told that Kate — and the Countess of Wessex — both repeatedly ‘reached out’ to the Duchess [after the documentary].

“But they were rebuffed.”

She added that Kate’s husband and Harry’s brother Prince William became “deeply hurt” by claims he and Kate “cold shouldered” Meghan.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan and Kate for comment.

During the ITV documentary, Meghan said at the time: “Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging.”

The mother-of-one added: “And then when you have a newborn, you know, and especially when you’re a woman, it’s a lot.

“And when you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed.”

When asked about being “okay”, Meghan replied: “I guess also thank you for asking, as not many people have asked if I’m okay.

“But yeah, it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Meghan and Harry quit their senior royal roles in March last year.

They moved to America and set up life in Montecito, California, with their son Archie.

Will Meghan and Harry return to the UK?

But, according to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might come back to the UK this year.

If allowed, the couple would like to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21 as well as Philip’s big milestone, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton.

However, whether they can return will all be down to coronavirus restrictions.

