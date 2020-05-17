Kate Middleton shows off glowing tan and causal look in lockdown video

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning on a Zoom call this week, showing off her lockdown tan and sporting a chic up-do.

Kate Middleton , 38, and her husband Prince William , were taking part in a video call, speaking to volunteers who work with the mental health text service Shout.

As ever, Kate looked glowing and naturally gorgeous, with a lovely tan accentuated by a simple scallop-hemmed white blouse. She was wearing light make-up, going for a natural, bronzed look with a sleek of black eyeliner.

Kate looked stunning - as usual. (Credit Instagram/giveusashoutinsta)

Read more: Kate Middleton shares sweet new photo of Princess Charlotte on her fifth birthday

The couple launched the service last year with Will's brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess were celebrating the UK's first 24/7 crisis line's first anniversary.

On the call, the couple thanked the five volunteers for their hard work, with Will, 37, telling them: "You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it."

The Shout text service is operated by volunteers

The princess asked the volunteers what they would say to encourage people to get in touch.

Volunteer Jo Irwin said: "We’re here. Don’t think that it’s not valid because of everything else that is going on in the world."

The Zoom call was for the first anniversary of text service Shout (Credit: Instagram/giveusashoutinsta)

Kate asked about the public's response to the service.

Alexis Caught, another one of Shout's volunteers, said: "A lot of texters want to feel heard. The other services aren’t there to listen to them at the moment. A lot of people don’t have friends they can see face-to-face. The ability to do drop a quick message to us... is priceless."

Over the past year, the service has had more than 1,800 volunteers take part in 300,000 text conversations - two thirds of those have been with people aged 25 or under.

One of the last times Kate was out before lockdown was to attend the Commonwealth ceremony. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shout’s CEO Victoria Hornby said" The fact that Shout has been able to quickly start to help so many people move from a crisis point to a calmer place is down to the skill and dedication of our volunteers and the support we have had from the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and our other partners.”

“We have seen during the COVID-19 lockdown how young people find it incredibly useful to have a neutral person to listen confidentially to their worries and give independent support, we now want even more people to text 85258, whatever their crisis.”

Callers in the UK can text "Shout" to 85258 to speak to a trained crisis volunteer.