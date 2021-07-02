Kate Middleton ‘reaching out to Meghan Markle a lot more since Lilibet’s birth’

Kate Middleton has reportedly been reaching out to Meghan Markle a lot more since the birth of Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet last month.

Now, sources say the Duchess of Cambridge has been sending “notes and gifts” to Meghan and Prince Harry to try and “build up a relationship”.

Kate reportedly reaching out to Meghan after birth of Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton ‘reaching out’ to Meghan Markle

An insider told US Weekly: “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship.

Read more: Princess Diana would be ‘intimidated’ by Meghan Markle claims royal expert

“The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

Reports claim Kate and Meghan’s relationship was strained following the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the Oprah chat, Meghan claimed Kate made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry.

They apparently had a dispute over flower girl dresses.

However, Meghan claimed Kate apologised and brought her flowers.

She told Oprah: “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding.

“And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.

Meghan has apparently reached out to Kate (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

“And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising.”

Last month, reports claimed that Meghan had reached out to Kate to try and heal their ‘rift’.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry ‘relaxed and not uncomfortable’ during Diana statue unveiling’

An insider told Heat magazine: “Meghan’s fearful of losing her title, and the repercussions of Harry’s statements about the Royals in his recent Apple TV+ documentary with Oprah Winfrey.

“She’s secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.