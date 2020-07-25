Kate Middleton 'purposefully snubbed' Meghan Markle claim royal authors

Two royal authors claim that Kate Middleton 'purposefully snubbed' Meghan Markle during Meghan and Harry's final royal engagement.

Back in March, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Attending amongst other senior royals, it was their final official engagement before they stepped down as senior royals.

Now, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of the book Finding Freedom, claim that Kate deliberately ignored Meghan at the event.

They write: "Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her."

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to initially get on well (Credit SplashNews.com)

A deliberate snub?

Meanwhile Omid said in an interview with The Times: "To purposefully snub your sister-in-law... I don't think it left a great taste in the couple's mouths."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch legal action over drone pictures

Footage from the event showed Harry and Meghan sitting behind Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall.

They appeared to exchange brief pleasantries with each royal as they took their seats for the service.

However, it's not known what they exchanged.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles at the end of March and now reside in Los Angeles, California.

Prince Harry appeared visibly uncomfortable at his final royal engagement (Credit CoverImages)

A new life in Los Angeles

They are now living as reported 'house guests' at Tyler Perry's mansion. And they have had to adjust to their new American life under lockdown restrictions.

Despite these imposed limitations, they have undertaken various charitable efforts in LA.

Read more: The Queen may reunite with her grandchildren this summer at Balmoral

Photographers have snapped them delivering food parcels to the needy, as well as volunteering at a soup kitchen.

The pair have also partaken in various video calls with several charities.

Most recently they spoke with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

They encouraged "uncomfortable" discussions to address the "wrongs" of the Commonwealth's past.

Harry and Meghan now reside in LA (Credit: CoverImages)

"Unless we acknowledge the past"

Prince Harry said: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs. But I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

"It's not going to be easy and in some cases it's not going to be comfortable. But it needs to be done, because guess what, everybody benefits."

Meghan added: "We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this."

Meghan has also made solo speeches to both her former high school and on for the United Nations program Girl Up.

*Finding Freedom is released on August 11.

Do you think Kate snubbed Meghan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.