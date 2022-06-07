Kate Middleton has been praised for how she dealt with Prince Louis at the Jubilee celebrations by Supernanny Jo Frost.

Little Louis, four, went viral over the weekend for his cheeky antics during the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He was caught on camera putting his hand over mum Kate‘s mouth as she tried to talk to him. He then went on to pull some angry faces as the Platinum Pageant took place on Sunday.

Kate praised for how she handled a restless Louis (Credit: BBC)

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

The moment has since sparked a debate on social media, with many divided over Kate’s parenting techniques.

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘comforts’ Mia Tindall at Jubilee event as royal fans gush

Some people said the Duchess of Cambridge needed to “discipline” Louis while others insisted she did all she could as Louis was just acting like how most toddlers would in that situation.

Now, parenting expert Jo Frost has weighed in and she praised Kate for how she handled Louis’ behaviour.

Louis stole the show throughout the pageant (Credit: BBC)

In a post on her Instagram, Jo – aka Supernanny – said: “I believe little Prince Louis behaved remarkably well over the whole weekend of much spectacular fanfare!

“All that sitting, watching and organisation, most children can’t sit in their chairs at a dinning table for longer than 15mins.

“It certainly must of been beautifully overwhelming for this little chap especially with no playtime inbetween and long days, children are going to test, one should expect as such.”

Jo weighed in on the parenting debate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jo went on to say that the public has been “entertained” by Louis’ antics over the weekend.

She also described Louis as a “strong willed and most definitely a highly sensitive soul in my professional opinion”.

Jo then discussed Prince William and Kate’s “impressive” parenting.

She continued: “I’m more impressed with how the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge continue to be such impressive parenting role models to our modern parents today.

“They are open about their own struggles as parents and like all parents out there continue to strive to do their very best in raising their young.

Supernanny on Duchess of Cambridge

“Catherine has never been one to shy away from publicly giving her children a fair telling off to behave.

“That’s a sign of a confident parent who is able to hold boundaries whilst empathetically meeting her children’s needs aswell as understanding the circumstances.

“I wish every parent the confidence to understand as such so that our children may be raised, seen & heard loved with healthy boundaries.”

Fans agreed as one commented: “Louder for the people at back! 100% agree with this.”

Read more: Platinum Party at the Palace: Fans all make same complaint about concert line-up

Another wrote: “Absolutely. All of her children are under so much pressure with the world watching over them. Their behaviour was amazing.”

A third added: “It was lovely to see Louis just being a typical 4 year old.”

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.