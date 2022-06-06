kate middleton and prince louis
Kate Middleton criticised for not disciplining Prince Louis over “rude” behaviour

Royal fans have been left divided

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Kate Middleton and son Prince Louis have sparked a big debate on social media after this weekend.

Prince Louis was spotted being very cheeky during Sunday’s Jubilee festivities.

The four-year-old was caught on camera covering Kate’s mouth when she tried to shush him. The youngster also kept making angry faces at her, and appeared to be refusing to abide by her commands.

As a result, Kate has faced criticism from many on social media for her seeming inability to get Louis to behave.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

One person said: “Where’s Supernanny? Kate can’t even discipline Louis.”

Read more: Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Secret moment between Kate and the Queen shows their 'deep bond'

A second tweeted: “Kate is raising a rude child!! Discipline!!

A third wrote: “Louis is four, but there does need to be discipline. Kate was struggling badly.”

However, not everyone felt the same way about Kate’s actions.

Kate Middleton in blue outfit as she meets public
Kate Middleton had a tough time controlling Prince Louis’ tantrum (Credit: Splashnews)

Others thought that Kate was doing the best she could in a tough situation, and that she had her hands tied due to being in public and needing to maintain composure.

Read more: The Staircase: Are Sophie Brunet and Michael Peterson still in a relationship?

One said: “He was never going to be able to sit perfectly all that time. Kate was torn between discipline and making a huge scene which also would of been seen as wrong. Lesser of the two evils!!”

“Kate seems like a great mom,” insisted a second royal fan. “If SHE felt her child’s behaviour was inappropriate she probably handled it later. She doesn’t owe anyone the pleasure of watching her discipline her children in public (same as Meghan). I feel so bad for her. She’s always criticised so harshly.”

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis with the rest of the family
Kate Middleton has been criticised for not ‘disciplining’ Louis (Credit: Splashnews)

A third insisted: “Aww, poor Louis was over it. Just a toddler, he had sat for a long time and was ready to go home. Poor Kate, having to discipline him with millions watching. She’s fantastic, not many mums could have coped as well.”

