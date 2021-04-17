The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana at the funeral of Prince Philip today (April 17).

Kate was one of the first members of the royal family to arrive in Windsor for Philip‘s final farewell.

She arrived in the back of a black car with her husband Prince William at around 2pm.

And onlookers quickly commented that she had paid tribute to both Princess Diana and the Queen as she arrived.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pearl necklace of the Queen’s to the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

How did Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute at funeral of Prince Philip?

Kate, accompanied by her husband, arrived wearing a black day dress.

She also wore a black hat with net that covered part of her face.

Her pearl choker was what really drew attention, though.

Not only did it look stunning, it also has a very special meaning, and paid tribute to both the Queen and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

What’s so special about Kate’s pearl choker?

The choker belongs to the Queen and it was once loaned to Princess Diana, it has been revealed.

The fact that Kate chose to wear the necklace to the funeral is a touching tribute to her royal relations on an unbelievably sad day.

Her Majesty often wore the necklace in the 1980s and lent it to Diana to wear to a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982.

Kate accompanied the necklace with a pair of pearl drop earrings.

The earrings also belong to the Queen’s collection.

Prince William and Kate arriving in Windsor (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Why are Will and Kate wearing face masks?

In accordance with UK COVID-19 laws, all members of the royal family wore black face masks as they arrived in cars for the funeral.

They will also be required to wear them inside St George’s Chapel during the funeral service.

Even the Queen will be required to wear one as she sits alone for the funeral of her husband of 73 years.

