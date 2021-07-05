In latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess is unable to attend any of her royal engagements today as she’s isolating.

The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, a Palace spokesperson said.

A statement said Kate isn’t experiencing any symptoms but is following the guidelines.

The Duchess is isolating after having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton isolating

A statement read: “Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Kate was reportedly alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating.

Kate has had her vaccine (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Today, the Duchess was due to attend an NHS thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Later, Kate was supposed to host the NHS Big Tea at Buckingham Palace alongside Prince William to pay tribute to NHS staff who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic.

Kate has already had her COVID-19 vaccination.

Back in May, a photo was shared to hers and William’s Instagram page showing the Duchess having her jab.

Kate was due to attend engagements today with William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It came just a few weeks after an image showed William getting his.

Kate said in the post: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Fans praised Kate for showing herself getting the vaccine, while many gushed over her incredible figure.

One person commented: “Kate has brilliant shape, well done, Duchess.”

Kate has had her vaccine

Another gushed: “I’m so jealous of that muscle tone – wow! The girl’s got guns.”

A third added: “How fit is she after 3 children?? She looks incredible.”

Kate has been busy with engagements recently, having attended Wimbledon and England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany last week.

The Duchess attended the football game with William and their son Prince George.

