In latest royal news, Kate Middleton joined Prince Charles and his wife Camilla for a rare outing today (February 3).

The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the married pair on a visit to Trinity Buoy Wharf in east London.

For the group engagement, Kate opted for a previously worn Catherine Walker coat with a black collar.

Kate Middleton joined Prince Charles and Camilla in London today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton news

Mum-of-three Kate first debuted the coat during a visit to King’s College with the Queen in March 2019.

She also wore the coat when honouring Holocaust Memorial Day in 2020.

Modelling the same garment today, the duchess kept it simple with black suede heels and tights.

She also carried a black Mulberry bag, which costs a hefty £695.

Meanwhile, Camilla wore a green riding skirt and jacket with black boot.

It certainly isn’t the first time the trio have teamed up for a public outing together.

Kate previously wore the coat in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The last time Kate joined Charles and Camilla was at the London premiere of James Bond in September last year.

Prince William also joined the group on the red carpet.

Their latest outing didn’t go unnoticed with royal fans on social media.

Love this joint engagement!

On Twitter, one said: “Aw he invited Catherine. They have such a great relationship.”

A second added: “Love this joint engagement!”

A third pointed out: “Kate towers over Charles and Camilla!”

It’s a rare joint engagement for the royal trio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate becomes patron of England Rugby

Meanwhile, it comes after Kate was recently announced as patron of England Rugby.

The Duchess took over the role from brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Speaking about receiving the patronage, she said on Twitter: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby.

“Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

