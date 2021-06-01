In latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess reportedly decided to rise above Meghan Markle’s cry claims.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex claimed Kate made HER cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry.

This was after reports emerged months after the wedding in 2018, claiming Meghan had made Kate cry in a dispute about bridesmaid dresses.

Kate ‘rose above’ Meghan’s claims that she made her cry, an expert says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Kate Middleton news?

Royal expert Camilla Tominey told Stella magazine: “Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’ s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all.

“Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan’s televised two-hour tell-all…

“…Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers.”

Meghan claimed Kate made HER cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ms Tominey added that Kate “resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated”.

What did Meghan say in her Oprah chat?

Meanwhile, during her Oprah interview, the host asked Meghan about the reports which claimed she made Kate cry.

Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers.

The Duchess insisted the “reverse happened” and she was left in tears.

She added to Oprah: “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something.

Meghan made the claims in her Oprah interview (Credit: CBS/YouTube)

“But she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life last year and have been living in America since.

