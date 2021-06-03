In the latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly hoped the Sussexes would return to the family.

The Telegraph claims she told friends before the Oprah interview that Harry and Meghan could step back into The Firm.

A report in the broadsheet’s Sunday supplement also suggested Kate’s inclination is to be a peacemaker.

Kate and Meghan attended Wimbledon together in 2019, before the Sussexes stepped away from royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What does the news report claim about Kate Middleton?

A correspondent for Stella magazine reckons the Sussexes could’ve had a route back into the royals before their controversial chat.

Camilla Tominey reported Kate informed friends it ‘wasn’t too late’ for Harry and Meghan.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s uncle says Prince Harry needs to ‘stop self-indulgent episode’

Furthermore, Kate, 39, is said to have ‘taken the same approach as the Queen’ before the interview.

The journalist claimed: “I have been reliably informed she was even telling her friends before the Oprah interview that she did not think it was too late to ‘pull them back in’.”

‘Peacemaker Kate’

Ms Tominey also indicated a royal source had informed her ‘Kate’s natural instinct is to try to smooth things over’.

She did not think it was too late to ‘pull them back in’.

It is thought Kate was the first family member to speak with Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral.

She ‘held back’ as they strolled in order to facilitate conversation between William and Harry.

‘Kate rose decidedly above it all’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Kate make Meghan cry?

Ms Tominey also reported that Kate ‘rose above’ Meghan’s claims she made her husband’s sister-in-law cry ahead of their 2018 wedding.

It was previously reported Meghan had made Kate tear up in a dispute about bridesmaid dresses.

However, Ms Tominey’s report stressed Kate was the bigger person about it all.

Read more: Kate Middleton stuns in pink dress as she keeps promise to little girl

She wrote: “Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all.”

Additionally, reports claim Kate set any upset she may have felt about the Oprah affair to concentrate on helping heal any rift between Harry and William.

Kate ‘wants to help heal any rift’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has inserted himself into matters. He told Closer magazine that Harry needs to reflect.

He said: “If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful.”

Gary continued: “If Harry doesn’t stop this self-indulgent episode, there will be no common ground or relationship to rebuild.

“However, if anyone can bring peace to the royals it’s Kate. She is a brilliant peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing her best. She’s trying to mediate.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.