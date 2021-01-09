Kate Middleton is celebrating her 39th birthday while in lockdown.

And the Queen led the Royal Family’s tributes to the Duchess of Cambridge.

On the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, the Queen shared two photos of Kate.

One is taken from her summer visit with Scouts and another of Kate engaged in conversation with Her Majesty.

The photos are accompanied by: “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!

Kate Middleton will reportedly spend her 39th birthday at Anmer Hall with her immediate family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton spends birthday in lockdown

“#HappyBirthdayHRH @kensingtonroyal.

“Swipe The Duchess is pictured with Her Majesty The Queen at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s father-in-law Prince Charles shared a stunning photo of a beaming Kate dressed in casual attire.

Via the Clarence House Instagram page, the post read: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!”

Kate thanked frontline workers on her birthday

Kate profusely thanked her family and the public for their birthday well wishes.

And she also used her gratitude as an opportunity to thank frontline workers.

A post shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account read: “Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday.

“Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time.”

Kate has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royalists rushed to praise Kate on her special day.

Royal fans posted tributes to Kate on her big day

One user shared: “Happy Birthday Duchess Kate sure your mum and dad are so super proud of you and the woman you have become!”

Another user posted: “Happy Birthday! May your special day be filled with love, laughter and cake, and may your path ahead be filled with all the success you deserve. Thank you for all you do!”

Royal fans paid tribute to Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third user commented: “Beautiful, always a joy to see the work you and Prince William do and your beautiful family. Stay safe.”

Due to the new lockdown, Kate and her family are reportedly staying put at Anmer Hall, Norfolk – close to Sandringham.

They had travelled here for the festive period and are now unlikely to return to Kensington Palace for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, a palace source recently told The Mirror: “The family is committed to working together to help the country through the next stage of the crisis.

“Plans are already in place to reach out to a range of charities and businesses and fortunately they are well versed in the world of video calls now.”

