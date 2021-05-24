In latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible during an appearance for Nursing Now.

The 39-year-old royal praised the “huge sacrifices” made by nurses in a video message on YouTube.

However, it was Kate’s “angelic” appearance that really caught the attention of fans.

Kate Middleton looked incredible in a new video for Nursing Now (Credit: YouTube)

In the clip, Kate highlighted the importance of nurses throughout the pandemic.

She said: “Although we cannot be together in person at this closing of the Nursing Now campaign, I wanted to say a huge congratulations for the incredible work you have done over the last three years.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on.

She looks so angelic!

“And it’s made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic.”

Furthermore, Kate shared: “It has been the hardest of years and my heartfelt thanks to you and your colleagues around the world for the incredible work you do every day.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess opted for a white Alexander McQueen peplum dress in the video.

The design, which Kate has previously worn to royal engagements, features a v-neckline with a wrap around top.

She accessorised the look with a pair of drop earrings and a dainty silver necklace.

Kate Middleton latest news: How did royal fans react?

Royals fans rushed to comment on Kate’s “elegant” appearance.

Taking to the comments, one said: “She looks so angelic! Such a pretty lady, and wonderful heart.”

A second shared: “Such a fantastic woman with poise, class, dignity and professionalism. Keep up the excellent work Catherine! You are the future of the monarchy and we can’t wait!”

Kate and William just celebrated their 10th anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third wrote: “She is so elegant. And she always focuses on the cause, on the job. She is an incredible example to people all over the world. The commonwealth is so grateful to have her.”

“Isn’t she just perfection personified,” another gushed, while a fifth added: “She is so beautiful inside and out. She is such a gem to the Royal Family.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s message follows shortly after her husband was accused of “flirting” during a royal tour.

Prince William is currently on a royal tour of Scotland, with Kate joining him later today (May 24).

However, the prince was reprimanded when he enjoyed an ice cream and a chat with a certain care home resident.

While visiting the Queens Bay Lodge, one of the care home staff members told William to “stop flirting with my residents”.

Sitting with elderly resident Betty, he then cheekily replied: “I’m not sure who’s flirting more!”

