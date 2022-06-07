Kate Middleton wowed at the Jubilee with her behaviour and she’s now been praised for comforting Mike Tindall‘s daughter, Mia Tindall.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s children, Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, joined the rest of the royals to celebrate the Queen‘s Jubilee over the weekend.

During Sunday’s festivities, Kate had some trouble with her own brood when Prince Louis threw a tantrum.

However, she managed to remain calm and composed.

As a result, when Mia appeared to be stressed during the event, Kate was seen “comforting” Mike Tindall’s eldest.

Mike Tindall and his family joined in the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Middleton at Jubilee

A video of the touching moment was caught on camera, and has since managed to make its way onto social media.

In the clip, Mia is seen leaning over to Kate’s seat during the Jubilee pageant on Sunday.

She rests her head on Kate’s shoulder as the duchess sorts Mia’s headband out.

The pair are seen talking before Mia turns around and puts her head in her hands. Kate then sweetly rubs Mia’s arm to offer comfort.

“Zara’s family and Cambridge family are very much close with each other,” said one fan.

Read more: Princess Charlotte ticks off little brother Louis as fans in stitches

“The little Royals all seem so close,” said a second.

Meanwhile, a third added: “I love how close these two families are with each other.”

Kate Middleton with her own daughter, Princess Charlotte (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton parenting

The praise comes after Kate was condemned by many on social media for her parenting skills.

Prince Louis was spotted being very cheeky during Sunday’s Jubilee festivities.

Fans watched in shock as the youngster was caught on camera covering Kate’s mouth when she tried to shush him.

He also kept making angry faces at her, and appeared to be refusing to abide by her commands.

Read more: Platinum Party at the Palace: Fans all make same complaint about concert line-up

One person said: “Where’s Supernanny? Kate can’t even discipline Louis.”

However, not everyone felt the same way about Kate. Some suggested that the royal did the best she could in a tough situation.

One tweeted: “Aww, poor Louis was over it. Just a toddler, he had sat for a long time and was ready to go home. Poor Kate, having to discipline him with millions watching. She’s fantastic, not many mums could have coped as well.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.