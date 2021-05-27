Kate Middleton is clearly missing her kids as she continues her royal visit to Scotland with husband Prince William.

The royals are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, school commitments have meant that the trio have had to stay at home, doubtless being looked after by nanny Maria Borrallo.

But it seems as if her children are never far from doting mum Kate‘s heart and mind as she made a subtle nod to the fact that she could be missing them during an outing today (May 27).

The duchess has a wonderful way with children (Credit: Instagram)

Kate Middleton missing her kids during Scotland trip

The Duke of Cambridge started the royal visit ahead of his wife, with Kate travelling up to meet him on Monday.

Today, the couple helped with some gardening and took part in a tennis match – which William won, much to his delight.

However, Kate is clearly missing George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three.

And she showed that with her choice of accessories.

Duchess shows her maternal side

Kate showed her maternal side as she chatted to youngsters and helped with gardening at Edinburgh’s Starbank Park.

She wore a green suit, trainers and a white polka dot cardigan for the visit, before changing into a cricket jumper for her match against William.

However, for both of today’s engagements, Kate carried George, Charlotte and Louis close to her heart.

Eagle-eyed observers spotted Kate’s gorgeous new necklace – adorned with the initials G, C and L.

It’s designed by Daniella Draper and costs £495.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a necklace featuring her children’s initials (Credit: Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate and Will’s tour of Scotland

The royal tour of Scotland has gone down a storm with fans of Will and Kate.

The down-to-earth pair have even been back to the University of St Andrews during their visit.

Of course, the university is where love first blossomed for the pair 20 years ago.

They also also made time to visit their old favourite fish and chip ship for dinner earlier this week.

