Kate Middleton has brought Prince Charles closer to the royal family, an expert has said.

Recent reports claimed the Duchess of Cambridge helped mend Charles’ relationship with his son Prince William.

Royal expert Russell Myers has said Kate brought them together by arranging a family photo for Charles’ 70th birthday.

Mr Myers said Kate brought Charles and William closer together (Credit: ITV)

How did Kate Middleton bring Charles and William together?

Mr Myers said: “Of course the relationship [between Charles and William] has been strained, the firm or the royal family are a dysfunctional family at the best of times.

“But Charles and William are very different people and William has taken the royal family in a very different direction.

“I think the relationship of late is really strong and the actual person who has brought them together is Kate.”

Charles and William’s relationship was reportedly ‘strained’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “She was the one who brought them together for the big 70th birthday photograph, all happy families smiling.

“Charles is a workaholic at the best of times and I think Kate has brought him closer to the family, got him to spend more time with the grandkids and got him to chill out a little bit.”

Meanwhile, it comes after a source claimed Kate arranged Charles’ birthday photograph.

The photoshoot took place in 2018 and came at a time when there were rumours of a rift among the royal family.

A royal insider told MailOnline: “Prince Charles is giving William much more input.

Kate reportedly brought Charles closer to the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He realises that his own reign will be a shorter one than his son’s, and therefore it is crucial that William is involved in all long-term planning.

“They have been spending more time together and are much more aligned. Both are more comfortable in their own skin – and with each other.”

Meanwhile, in recent months, William has also repaired his relationship with younger brother Harry following their alleged feud.

The brothers apparently got in touch over Christmas and the Cambridges and Sussexes – who live in the US – exchanged gifts.

