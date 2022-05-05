Touching way Kate ‘is just like Princess Diana’ as she wows in green dress in latest engagement

Kate Middleton stunned in a green dress last night as she stepped in for the Queen at a royal engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, attended a ceremony to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum in Kensington.

Kate looked as stunning as ever in a £785 green pebble-textured dress from designer Edeline Lee.

She paired the dress with an Emmy London clutch and heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in the green dress yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton green dress

Now, a body language expert has revealed the touching way she mirrored the late Princess Diana.

Darren Stanton said Kate is the royal who is most like Diana in the way she interacts with the public during engagements.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Mr Stanton said: “Similarly, when she was seen interacting with others attending the awards, Kate looks clearly enthralled and excited by those exchanges.

Kate is just like Diana, Darren Stanton says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She doesn’t lack confidence when William or other senior Royals aren’t by her side.

“She is completely within her comfort zone.

“This is why we consistently see her displaying a genuine affection and building a deep rapport with those she is interacting with.”

He continued: “She shows a genuine willingness to learn about others that cannot be faked…

“…much like Diana did – what you see is very much what you get with Kate.

Kate is the royal most like Princess Diana, a body language expert says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s clear that Kate is one of the most popular members of the senior Royal family now…

“…who is able to connect with those from all walks of life and ages because of her sincerity and genuineness.”

Mr Stanton added: “It’s easy to see the similarities between Kate and Princess Diana.

“We haven’t seen a member of the royal family emulate or encapsulate the popularity and empathy that Diana had as Kate has done in recent years.”

