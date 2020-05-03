Kate Middleton giggles and coos as she meets newborn baby and his proud parents

Smitten Kate Middleton has been filmed cooing on camera as she virtually met a newborn baby and his parents.

The Duchess Of Cambridge was introduced to the tot during a video call ahead of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

As she said hello to the proud mum and dad, Kate giggled and said: "It's nice to meet you. This is definitely a first I think!"

Kate, 38, was then introduced to their little bundle. Cooing, she gasped: "He is so sweet. Ah, congratulations."

The tot's tired mum revealed she had only given birth to her son the night before.

"My goodness. You must be exhausted," Kate sympathised.

In the footage, which has been posted on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, Kate also meets a range of staff from the midwifery sector.

Mum-of-three Kate tells them: "As organisations, you are playing such a vital role.

"Giving key information, you are hugely trusted by the public. Therefore, the information you provide is a lifeline to a lot of people at this time."

Raising awareness

One of the medics explains to Kate that it is important to "get the message out about mental health".

He then urges new parents: "If you need help, get help."

Kate also spoke to midwives about the impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on them.

Babies come all the time, so the fact you have to work in these difficult times...well done.

She asked them how they were, saying: "There's stress and anxieties out there for families anyway, but you're still working and there's extra pressure and worry.

"And also trying to wear very uncomfortable kit as well.

Kate added: "Babies come all the time, so the fact you have to work in these difficult times...well done."

Fan support

Both Kate and her husband, Prince William, work tirelessly to promote mental health awareness.

Her latest efforts have been applauded by their fans.

One tweeted: "The baby is cute. keep up the good work duchess Kate, mental health is really important."

Another added: "I think it’s wonderful that the Royals are using ways online to speak directly to their people. It’s so lovely to see them. God bless them all.'

A third remarked: "Love her, she’s going to be a brilliant Queen one day."

Meanwhile, it was celebrations all round in Kate and William's household on Saturday (May 2, 2020).

The couple's middle child, Princess Charlotte, turned five. Kate and William shared a beautiful photo of their daughter to mark the special occasion.

