Kate Middleton has received her Covid vaccine as a photo was shared to the Kensington Royal social pages.

The Duchess of Cambridge followed in her husband Prince William‘s footsteps to have the jab.

A photo was shared to the couple’s Instagram page showing Kate having the vaccine and fans couldn’t get over her incredible figure.

Kate Middleton gets Covid vaccine

The Duchess opted for a very casual look, wearing a white top and blue jeans.

Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves as she also wore a face mask.

Kate said: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

Royal fans couldn’t get over Kate Middleton’s incredible figure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Fans praised Kate for showing herself having the vaccine, while others couldn’t get over her incredible figure.

One person commented: “Your figure after three kids! Just wow.”

Another added: “Kate has brilliant shape, well done, Duchess.”

Kate Middleton has had her Covid vaccine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third gushed: “How fit is she after 3 children?? She looks incredible.”

A fourth said: “I know we all went weak at William’s arms but Catherine’s are [fire]. I’m so jealous of that muscle tone – wow! The girl’s got guns.”

When did Prince William have his vaccine?

Meanwhile, it comes after the Duke of Cambridge had his vaccine last week.

William recently received his jab (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An image shared to their Instagram page showed William, 38, with his jumper rolled up as a health expert administered the vaccine.

William said: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

However, like Kate, royal fans were distracted by his appearance with hundreds commenting on his muscly arms!

One gushed: “Prince William has some guns…”

Another shocked person said: “Those biceps though….”

One joked: “No wonder The Duchess of Cambridge looks always so happy.”

