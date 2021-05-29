Kate Middleton gets Covid vaccine
Kate Middleton has received her Covid vaccine as a photo was shared to the Kensington Royal social pages.

The Duchess of Cambridge followed in her husband Prince William‘s footsteps to have the jab.

A photo was shared to the couple’s Instagram page showing Kate having the vaccine and fans couldn’t get over her incredible figure.

The Duchess opted for a very casual look, wearing a white top and blue jeans.

Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves as she also wore a face mask.

Kate said: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

Royal fans couldn’t get over Kate Middleton’s incredible figure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Fans praised Kate for showing herself having the vaccine, while others couldn’t get over her incredible figure.

One person commented: “Your figure after three kids! Just wow.”

Another added: “Kate has brilliant shape, well done, Duchess.”

Kate Middleton has had her Covid vaccine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third gushed: “How fit is she after 3 children?? She looks incredible.”

A fourth said: “I know we all went weak at William’s arms but Catherine’s are [fire]. I’m so jealous of that muscle tone – wow! The girl’s got guns.”

When did Prince William have his vaccine?

Meanwhile, it comes after the Duke of Cambridge had his vaccine last week.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in St Andrews
William recently received his jab (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An image shared to their Instagram page showed William, 38, with his jumper rolled up as a health expert administered the vaccine.

William said: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

However, like Kate, royal fans were distracted by his appearance with hundreds commenting on his muscly arms!

One gushed: “Prince William has some guns…”

Another shocked person said: “Those biceps though….”

One joked: “No wonder The Duchess of Cambridge looks always so happy.”

