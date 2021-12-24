Royal fans were over the moon to see Kate Middleton in festive attire for tonight’s Christmas concert service.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent time at Westminster Abbey earlier this month ahead of a special Christmas carol service.

Kate spent time at the iconic venue before the December 8 event, which was recorded for a special Christmas Eve broadcast.

Wearing a bright-red Miu Miu sweater, the Duchess can be seen flashing a big smile as she helps decorate the Abbey’s tree.

Kate Middleton is marking Christmas with a festive TV special (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The tree Kate was decorating was donated by the Queen from Windsor Great Park.

Alongside her festive Instagram post, Kate told her followers: “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

“We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

Fans rushed to compliment the royal, with one saying: “We are so lucky to have you!”

A second replied: “Red is definitely your colour!”

“You look so stunning,” chimed in a third.

She then went on to urge royal fans to tune in on Christmas Eve to get a taste of the festive fun.

Prince William also attended alongside his wife. The special programme will also feature performances from Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding.

Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton hopes to bring the country together with festive special

In an accompanying video, Kate said: “We’ve been through such a bleak time.

“We’ve seen so many challenges and we’ve lost our loved ones. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

She added: “But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

