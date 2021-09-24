Kate Middleton met with tennis golden girl Emma Raducanu and the news caused fans to get very excited.

The Duchess Of Cambridge, 39, met up with the 18-year-old sporting sensation in London today (Friday September 24).

And Kate not only congratulated Emma on her recent success at the US Open – she played alongside her on court!

The pair enjoyed their knock-up on court

Kate Middleton playing tennis

Kate visited the Lawn Tennis Association’s National Tennis Centre in London to meet Emma.

But she was conscious of not breaking any Covid rules.

“Are we shaking hands? I don’t want to break your training bubbles,” she said to Emma.

“It’s really awkward, you don’t know quite whether to do it. It is the same with face masks.

Fans loved the meeting between the pair

“You never know whether to hug people, congratulate them or shake hands. But amazing, guys honestly, congratulations.”

It was then that Kate, dressed in tennis skirt, tracksuit top and with her own racquet, took to the court to play doubles with Emma.

And then she even hit a few balls against her, with the phrase “it’s getting competitive” heard during the exchanges.

Kate also met with US Open doubles champ Joe Salisbury and wheelchair doubles winners, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

How did Kate’s followers react to her meeting with Emma?

After the Kate Middleton news, followers praised her for meeting with Emma.

Emma won the US Open

One wrote: “How great that our Duchess got to meet the champions!

“Congratulations to all of them. This was a wonderful engagement! Catherine was in one of her elements again.”

Another gushed: “Fantastic! Thank you, Duchess, for representing the British people in your congratulations!”

A third said: “Wow it’s great to see the Duchess of Cambridge alongside of @EmmaRaducanu. Two beautiful icons.”

Meanwhile, others were stunned by Kate’s tennis skills.

One person said: “Kate is not bad at playing tennis. She comes alive when around sport!”

Another added: “Kate is very graceful, even in tennis. ”

One wrote: “The amazing Catherine, and a good sport with everything she undertakes.”