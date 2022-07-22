Kate Middleton cruelly dubbed Duchess of Tights in revived Meghan Markle scandal

Kate Middleton’s nasty “tights” nickname is trending on Twitter across the UK.

This came after Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, made some controversial claims about the Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle spat.

He claimed that Meghan did in fact make Kate ‘cry’ over a comment she made about tights.

But fans couldn’t help but make fun of Tom Bower’s claims and started spreading a cruel nickname for Kate on Twitter.

So what is it?

Kate was given the nickname Duchess of Tights on Twitter (Credit: Cover Images)

What is Kate Middleton’s nickname on Twitter?

Kate has been given the new nickname “Duchess of Tights”, after Tom Bower released his book.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at Tom’s claims that Meghan made Kate cry after she suggested that the bridesmaids wear tights at her wedding.

Refusing to believe his book, Meghan’s defenders banded together and created the hashtag #DuchessofTights.

Read more: Bombshell biography claims Meghan DID make Kate cry ahead of wedding

One person tweeted: “Only a narcissist would dictate to a bride how to organise her own wedding, bully them to tears when they push back, sell a different version of the story to the press and watch them ripped to shreds. #DuchessofTights.”

Another wrote: “I hope that the #DuchessofTights and her team take time to reflect and finally let this story and all its iterations die. It doesn’t make her look good, no matter how this spin it and it certainly doesn’t inspire sympathy.”

Many trolls on Twitter also turned Kate’s new nickname into a set of memes.

I saw a woman with bare legs #DuchessofTights pic.twitter.com/OKFUDeFNBd — Waity Katie is on holiday. (@KmartRoyal) July 22, 2022

You have heard of Bridezilla but be warned, there is a Tightszilla running around Kensington Palace. Watch out for the #DuchessofTights pic.twitter.com/lcsBkTWY22 — Giveon’s mic (@OritzBlue) July 22, 2022

According to Tom Bower, Meghan Markle made Kate cry (Credit: Cover Images)

Where did Kate Middleton’s nickname come from?

The nickname the “Duchess of Tights” came after Tom Bower released his book.

In the book, Tom Bower told his own version of events of what happened between Kate and Meghan during the bridesmaids’ dress fitting.

He wrote: “Since she had just given birth to Louis, Kate was too fatigued to cope with a disagreement about wether the bridesmaids should wear tights.

“Following protocol, Kate believed they should. The Californian was uninterested in royal tradition.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

He then implied that Meghan was the one to make Kate cry.

But some fans still refused to believe that the tears belonged to Kate instead of Meghan.

And so, the nickname Duchess of Tights was born.

What do you think of Kate Middleton’s nickname the Duchess of Tights? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.