Kate Middleton dresses down as she visits Scouts group after landing new role

Kate Middleton sported a casual look as she visited a London Scouts Group.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed down in skinny jeans, a gilet and a Scouts woggle as she met members of the Cub and Beaver Scouts in Northolt.

During the engagement, Kate toasted marshmallows with the children and wrote letters to send to care home residents.

Kate Middleton sported a casual look as she visited a London Scouts Group (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Why did Kate Middleton visit the Scouts club?

The visit comes as Kate becomes joint president of the Scout Association.

She will share the position with the Duke of Kent, the Queen’s cousin.

Speaking about her new role, Kate said: “For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life.

Kate named joint president of the Scout Association (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.

“I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the association.

“I look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

Meanwhile, The Duke of Kent said: “As The Scout Association’s President since 1975, it has been my privilege to watch as they evolve with the times, while honouring their proud history.

Kate said she looks “forward to working with Scouts across the country” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations.

“As such I am delighted to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy.”

What did Kate say to the Scout members?

During her visit, Kate sat with children on socially distanced tree stumps around a fire pit.

I look forward to working with Scouts across the country.

She asked: “Are you having fun? How many marshmallows have you eaten?”

One child said they had ate one.

Kate has been continuing duties during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate said: “Oh my goodness, that’s so controlled of you. Is that because there’s only one in your bag?”

Meanwhile, the Duchess now has the Silver Wolf Award, the highest award made by The Scout Association.

She told the group: “I will wear it with pride.”

