Kate Middleton was “fearful” during her 40th birthday photoshoot after the snapper revealed some backstage secrets.

The news comes after the Duchess celebrated the big 4-0 at the weekend and issued a new set of official snaps to mark the occasion.

However, the photographer has revealed Kate was nervous before the shutter snapped.

Kate was ‘fearful’ ahead of the shoot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton at 40: What did the photographer say about the shoot?

In a set of gorgeous photos, Kate wore a red Alexander McQueen dress and looked both on-trend and classical.

But even though she flashed a warm smile, star photographer Paolo Roversi said that the Duchess was nervous.

Read more: Kate Middleton at 40: The Queen’s carefully selected images in tribute to Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday

“But at first the Duchess was apprehensive,” he told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

“Every day she is machine-gunned by photographers but not used to posing.

“Knowing my photos with the models she was a bit fearful in facing a real session, which then required about four hours of work. But once she started it would be very easy, I reassured her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Were there any other photos?

Alongside the colour photo, two others were commissioned.

They saw the Duchess dressed in two white dresses, and stunning sepia-tinted photographs.

In launching the snaps, the Kate’s official Instagram feed said: “The three new portraits which have been released to mark the occasion will be shown in the community in three meaningful places.

“Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NationalPortraitGallery nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023.”

Kate also thanked fans for their birthday messages.

“Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C.”

Kate looked ‘regal’ according experts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s “regal” side

The portraits were a hit not just with fans.

One ex-royal photographer even compared the portraits to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

She was also wearing her engagement ring, once owned by Diana.

Read more: Kate Middleton 40th birthday portraits see Duchess of Cambridge pay subtle tribute to Princess Diana

A source told the Daily Mail that they were impressed by he “regal” side.

“There is the regal side to her – as you can see in the classic shot where she is looking off into the distance.”