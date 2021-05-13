Kate Middleton appears to take style tips from Holly Willoughby in similar outfit for engagement

Kate Middleton has seemingly taken style tips from Holly Willoughby, after the pair were spotted in almost identical outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William for a day of engagements in Wolverhampton on Thursday (May 13).

During the outing, Kate opted for a white collared top and a polka dot blue blouse.

Kate Middleton wore a similar outfit to Holly Willoughby today (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton replicates Holly Willoughby style

She also wore a long navy Catherine Walker coat, which perfectly matched her husband’s tailored jacket.

Meanwhile, Kate, 39, finished off the look with a pair navy suede heels.

Despite being known as a style icon herself, it appears the Duchess may have replicated the look.

Back in June 2020, Holly wore a very similar outfit while hosting This Morning.

She showed off the look on Instagram at the time.

Holly’s outfit consisted of a Tory Burch navy polka dot shirt, which featured a classic collar and button fastening.

Meanwhile, the star also wore a pair of long tailored trousers.

Kate and Holly share similar styles – and they’re both fans of luxury fashion brand L.K.Bennett!

What else has Kate been up to?

During today’s engagement, Kate and William spoke to children at The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone.

The visit comes during Mental Health Awareness Week, a subject close to the couple’s hearts.

Furthermore, a series of photographs from the day were posted on Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a mental health session in Wolverhampton (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the public engagement comes shortly after the pair first launched their YouTube channel.

Kate and William confirmed the news in a tweet.

They penned: “We’re now on YouTube,” and added a link for followers to subscribe.

Accompanying the message was a video of themselves carrying out some royal duties.

The footage also included clips of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

