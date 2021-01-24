Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly welcomed a new puppy after losing their family dog.

In November, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed their dog Lupo had died, saying he was “the heart of our family for the past nine years”.

Now, according to reports, a black Cocker Spaniel puppy given to them by Kate’s brother James has left the family “besotted”.

Kate and William have reportedly welcomed a new puppy to their family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate ‘besotted’ with pup

James reportedly gave the family the eight-month-old pup, who is Lupo’s nephew, as a gift after Lupo passed away.

Kate and William’s kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte apparently helped pick the puppy they should have.

A friend told the Mail on Sunday: “The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted.

The Cambridges lost their family dog Lupo last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died.

“It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

Meanwhile, royal aides have not yet confirmed the pup’s name.

It comes after the couple announced Lupo had died and said they would “miss him so much”.

What did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say?

A post on the couple’s Instagram page read in November: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

“He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

Fans sent their messages of support for Kate and William and their children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

One wrote: “So so sorry to hear. Gentle hugs being sent.”

Another added: “So difficult to lose a loved pet. Condolence to your family.”

Kate and William’s kids “besotted” by the pup (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

It’s believed Kate and William’s new puppy is settling in at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk residence.

The pup was born last summer when Lupo’s sister Luna bred a littler of six puppies.

