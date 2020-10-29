Kate Middleton and Prince William have said they want to hug Kate Garraway amid her husband’s health battle.

Kate’s partner Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus.

Derek is now free of the virus, however, the Good Morning Britain presenter previously said it has “wreaked havoc” on his body.

Kate Garraway met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the Pride of Britain awards (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Kate and William say about Kate Garraway?

According to the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised Kate as they met at a London hospital to present a Pride of Britain award to the NHS frontline heroes.

William told Kate: “You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn’t for social distancing we would both give you a hug.”

The Duchess added: “I think you’re amazing to do this as I know you’ve had such a hard time yourself.”

Kate and William told Kate Garraway they wanted to hug her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal then asked the presenter how the family were coping.

Mum-of-two Kate replied: “I think we are all doing OK but it’s very difficult because you can’t visit that often and the children haven’t got to visit Derek.

“And I think that’s a huge pressure for everyone – mental and physical health.”

Kate then thanked the couple for taking the time to join her at St Bartholomew’s hospital to honour the NHS staff.

William added: “We’re always keen to help, especially this year with everything going on. It’s been difficult for a lot of people.”

Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate recently opened up about meeting the royal couple during filming for the awards show.

The star said on GMB: “It was a great honour for me.

“I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time [for the Pride of Britain Awards].”

She continued: “They look like they’re blanking me, I actually just sort of followed them for the day.

“No, they were taking part in something for Pride of Britain on ITV on November 1. It’s really moving and beautiful.”

The GMB host asked the Duchess of Cambridge about her glossy hair (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway asks Duchess of Cambridge personal question

Kate then revealed she couldn’t help but ask the Duchess about her glossy hair.

She said: “But I did say, I did have to ask about her hair.

“I did, we were talking about it, her new [look] and it is fabulously glossy in person, I can report.”

