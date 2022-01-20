Kate Middleton appeared delighted as she met a new furry friend during her latest engagement with Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Lancashire earlier today (January 20).

As they visited Clitheroe Community Hospital, Kate and William were greeted by 10-week-old apricot cockapoo Alfie.

Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred? 👈👉 pic.twitter.com/7ESR8JNYq2 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 20, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William meet puppy Alfie

The adorable therapy dog will be trained to support patients and colleagues at the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

During the visit, Kate and William made time for a cuddle with Alfie.

The Duchess appeared besotted as she held the pup tightly in her arms.

Our dog is going to be very upset

Kate, 40, said: “He is so sweet!”

She then went on to remark that Alfie matched the colour of her chic brown coat.

Kate handed the pup over to 39-year-old William, with Alfie sweetly licking his cheek.

Kate Middleton and Prince William met an adorable cockapoo puppy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Andrew news: Prince William breaks his silence during royal engagement

Kate added: “Our dog is going to be very upset.”

The couple previously owned an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, who sadly passed in November last year.

They also own another Spaniel after being gifted the pup from Kate’s brother James Middleton.

Royal fans gush over Kate and William’s furry friend

The Cambridge’s official Twitter account posted a selection of sweet photos from their puppy meeting earlier today.

Royal fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Prince William and Alfie have the same preference, they both adore Catherine.”

Another added: “William we love you but Alfie clearly prefers our beautiful Catherine.”

Kate spoke about her family dog at the event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “Alfie looks very content with both the Duke and Duchess! Very cute!”

In addition, a fourth said: “Alfie clearly has a sense of fashion, recognised the perfect colour harmony!”

A fifth added: “Aww Alfie will be the perfect therapy for everyone, what a little sweetheart!”

Read more: Queen ‘in despair’ after incredibly rocky week for 95-year-old monarch, expert claims

During the visit, William also paid tribute to the hardworking staff at the hospital.

Praising the team, the Duke said: “We’re so grateful for all your hard work.

“I’m not sure there are enough words to say how grateful everyone is for what you have done.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.