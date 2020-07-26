Kate Middleton and Prince William: Pals 'hit back after book claims they snubbed Meghan on final engagement'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been defended by their pals over claims they 'snubbed' Meghan Markle on her final engagement.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry attended their final engagement as senior royals as they stepped back from royal life.

A new biography on Meghan and Harry, Finding Freedom, claims relations between the Sussexes and Cambridges became bitter.

Pals for Kate and William claim they didn't 'snub' Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

The book alleges that Kate snubbed Meghan as they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of the book Finding Freedom, claim that Kate deliberately ignored Meghan at the event.

I don't think it left a great taste in the couple's mouths.

They write: "Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her."

Meanwhile Omid said in an interview with The Times: "To purposefully snub your sister-in-law... I don't think it left a great taste in the couple's mouths."

However, friends of Kate and William have apparently hit back.

The biography claims relations between the Sussexes and Cambridges became bitter (Credit: Cover Images)

What did the friends say about Kate and William?

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "It's just completely wrong to suggest they didn't talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren't welcoming.

"How can you say they weren't warm or welcoming when they hosted Meghan for Christmas, invited her into their totally private inner sanctum at Anmer Hall and did everything they could to make her feel at home?

"They personally cooked her favourite vegan food, they couldn't have been more welcoming."

Meanwhile, footage from the event showed Harry and Meghan sitting behind Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

They appeared to exchange a brief conversation as they took their seats.

However, it's unknown what they said.

Meghan and Harry jet off to the United States

Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie.

They are now living as reported 'house guests' at Tyler Perry's mansion.

Meghan and Harry now live in Los Angeles (Credit: Cover Images)

The couple have reportedly filed a complaint at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, in which they claim an unnamed person took pictures of their son.

PR expert Rebecca May told BBC News: "It's an unnamed photographer, [who] is actually claiming that the photograph was taken in a public space, which is why there is a dispute.

"They're in the papers more than ever. They're one of the the world's most talked about couples, that's never going to die down.

"In the shorter term it's been a bit of a nightmare for them."

