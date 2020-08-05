The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 6th August 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William divide fans as they play in arcade during visit to Barry Island

Some fans pointed out they weren't wearing masks

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
Tags: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed an arcade as they visited Barry Island, South Wales, on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their tour with a visit to an amusement arcade where they went on some of the machines.

The couple spoke to the owners of local businesses about the impact of coronavirus on tourism.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Barry Island (Credit: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Shutterstock)

Read more: Kate Middleton posts moving tribute to grandmother for 150th anniversary of British Red Cross

They later visited Marco's cafe, which has been made famous by the TV series Gavin and Stacey.

The couple spoke to owner Marco himself about the effects of COVID-19.

Why is nobody in this wearing a mask?!

A video was shared to the ITV News Twitter account and some people noticed Kate and William as well as Marco weren't wearing masks.

The couple didn't appear to have masks on while in the arcade either.

What did fans say about Prince William and Kate Middleton?

One person said: "Why is nobody in this wearing a mask?!"

Another wrote: "Masks? Social distancing?" while a third tweeted: "Shouldn't they be wearing masks?"

However, people pointed out that Wales have different rules regarding face masks compared to England.

One replied: "[Face masks are] not required in Wales."

Another commented: "Doesn't Wales have different guidance on masks?"

Others defended the couple, with one writing on Instagram: "Here comes the haters with their 'no masks' comments."

Fans defended Prince William and Kate Middleton and said they're following Wales' guidelines (Credit: YouTube)

Another agreed: "They’re adhering to government guidelines. Look up Welsh government guidelines."

Face mask rules in Wales

From July 27, face masks became mandatory on all public transport in Wales.

However, unlike England, face masks are not mandatory in shops or for other activities in Wales.

Meanwhile, Kate and William also visited the Barry Island beach huts, which were installed as part of the Vale of Glamorgan Council’s £6m regeneration project in Barry.

Later, the couple visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff.

For the visit, the Duchess looked stunning floral Emilia Wickstead dress.

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge looks 'beautiful' as she wears £15 face mask for visit to baby bank

She paired the look with Castañer wedges and a Mulberry clutch bag.

On Tuesday, Kate also visited Baby Basics UK in Sheffield and helped unpack donations.

During the visit, Kate wore a white £1850 dress by Suzannah as she also slipped on a £15 face mask.

The Kensington Palace Intagram account revealed: "To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK."

