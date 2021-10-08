Anyone can see that family means everything to Kate Middleton.

She’s devoted her life to the royal family and is busy bringing up three gorgeous children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

However, she once revealed a health condition that stops her from enjoying certain family activities.

Kate Middleton has an allergy that affects family life (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kate Middleton say about her health condition?

Back in 2009, Kate revealed she was suffering from allergies.

During a day at the polo, author Kathy Lette asked Kate why she didn’t play herself.

“I’m allergic to horses,” she said.

For most Brits this wouldn’t present too much of a problem, but a lot of royal life revolves around horses.

Kate attends Royal Ascot every year, daughter Charlotte has told her parents she wants a pony and the duchess is often seen supporting her husband when he plays polo.

Kate and William are parents to George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Splash News)

How immunotherapy can help Kate Middleton with her allergy

However, in 2011, Clarisa Ru, wife of Santa Barbara Polo Club president Wesley Ru, told People magazine that Kate was attempting to overcome her allergy.

And she said she was doing it though limited exposure to horses – a technique also known as immunotherapy.

She said: “I got a chance to have a conversation with Kate. I asked if she was into polo before she met William. She said no.

“She’s been riding horses for a while and she hopes to play polo one day.

“She said: ‘I’m actually allergic to them, but the more time one spends with them the less allergic you become.'”

What does the NHS say about immunotherapy for allergies?

The NHS website states that “being given occasional small doses of the allergen” can help your body get used to it so that it “doesn’t react so severely”.

It adds that it “won’t necessarily cure your allergy”.

However, “it’ll make it milder”, meaning Kate can take less medication and get back on the horse for family days out with William and their kids.

