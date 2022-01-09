Expert reveals part Meghan and Harry will play in Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday celebrations

Kate Middleton marks her 40th birthday today and she’ll likely be inundated with well-wishes and messages from people around the world.

As well as royal fans, the Duchess of Cambridge will of course receive messages and gifts from her family.

And this could include her brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess turns 40 today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton birthday

According to royal commentator Charles Rae, Meghan and Harry may be in touch with Kate via Zoom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in Montecito, California and therefore won’t be in the UK to actually celebrate with Kate in person.

Charles told Entertainment Daily!: “Who knows what the Montecito Massive will do, but as they are thousands of miles away it is likely they will wish her happy birthday via Zoom.”

Meghan and Harry may get in touch with Kate via Zoom, suggests Charles Rae (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles also discussed whether Kate could release a video like Meghan did for her 40th.

Last August, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday with a video which featured Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy and husband Harry – who was seen juggling in a window.

However, Charles doesn’t think Kate will release a similar kind of video.

He told us: “Don’t know about a video, but I would expect to see a new portrait of Catherine to mark the occasion.”

Kate’s birthday celebrations will likely be low-key (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will Kate celebrate her 40th?

With Covid-19 restrictions and rules still around, Charles said Kate’s celebrations will likely be far from extravagent.

He said: “Reports have already said she is not planning any lavish celebration.

“Bear in mind the Queen cancelled her Christmas in effect as a result of COVID.

“I doubt Catherine would want to be seen doing something extravagant during this pandemic.”

