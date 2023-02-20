Princess Kate and Prince William made quite an entrance as they arrived at the BAFTAs together on Sunday night.

The Princess of Wales made a very glamorous return to her royal duties as she posed on the red carpet in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown.

However, fans all made the same complaint about the royal’s outfit as they say ‘NO’ to the gloves.

Prince William and Princess Kate attended the BAFTAs together (Credit: BBC)

Kate at the BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, returned to their royal duties after spending time with their children during the half-term break.

The pair took to the the red carpet as they attended the BAFTAs ceremony, which saw Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett win Leading Actor and Actress.

But all eyes were on Kate as she wore a gorgeous reworked version of a pre-worn Alexander McQueen gown.

From the shoulders up, perfection. The gloves? No.

The dress was the same gown she wore three years ago at the 2019 BAFTAs ceremony, but it had been updated with a flowing a drape on the shoulder.

The Princess styled the outfit with a pair of earrings and black velvet gloves.

However, the gloves were met with many complaints by fans as they claimed that the accessory reminded them of popular Disney villain ‘Cruella de Vil’.

The pair took to Instagram to share their glamorous red carpet looks with their followers.

Kate and William attended last night’s ceremony (Credit: BBC)

They captioned the post: “Congratulations to all of this year’s wonderful and worthy @bafta winners!

“A special evening celebrating the best of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera.”

But many fans took to the comments to question Kate’s choice of gloves.

One fan wrote: “I love them and they look great, but the gloves-whyyyy?!”

Fans questioned Princess Kate’s choice of gloves at the BAFTAs (Credit: Cover Images)

Another said: “My least favourite look of hers – the gloves are a hard NO. Think they are trying too hard to be modern. Just be yourselves which you both do so perfectly! Reminds me of Cruella de Vil. A huge negative distraction.”

Someone else added: “From the shoulders up, perfection. The gloves? No.”

A fourth commented: “Noooo the black gloves. Sorry Princess of Wales but fashion faux pas tonight.”

Read more: Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell sends emotional message to Kate after his Harry and William confession

What did you think of Kate’s outfit at the BAFTAs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.