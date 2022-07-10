Kate chatting to Prince George at Wimbledon
Royals

Subtle way Kate Middleton is teaching George about his future role as king

Her 'different approach' was shown at Wimbledon today, too

By Nancy Brown

Duchess Kate and Prince William have three adorable kids – but one is destined for a very special future.

Prince George, who turns nine later this month, is currently third in line to the throne.

And one royal expert previously revealed that Kate has developed a clever way of teaching her eldest about his future role.

Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling and waving at the Royal Ascot
Duchess Kate and Prince William are parents to three kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and William want normal upbringing for their kids

Kate and William are keen to give their kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – as normal an upbringing as possible, it has been claimed.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that one day Prince George will become king.

And one royal expert has claimed that doting mum Kate is leading the charge when it comes to preparing George for the role.

‘George is beginning to understand his destiny’

Earlier this year, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! how Kate was helping her son to understand his future.

He claimed: “George is only just beginning to understand his destiny, but Kate has got the journey planned.”

She was showing George that being ‘on duty’ requires a different approach.

And it all comes down to his attire on official engagements, like Wimbledon today (July 10), Duncan previously claimed.

Prince George and Prince William wave their flags and sing a long
Prince George and Prince William at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Credit: BBC)

Subtle way Kate is teaching George about his future

Last summer, Prince William was reportedly keen for his son to wear an England shirt when he attended the Euros final.

However, it was Kate who is said to have insisted George wore a more formal look.

Duncan said: “She was showing George that being ‘on duty’ requires a different approach. He has to learn to don the royal armour.”

However, as we saw back then – and again today as he enjoyed himself at Wimbledon – there is time for some fun and games for George.

The expert added: “George was encouraged to leap up and celebrate England scoring, to roar and wave and hug his mum and dad like any normal lad.”

A royal source has previously admitted that George “knows there’s something special about him”.

It’s also been claimed that he knows “one day he’ll be the future King of England”.

